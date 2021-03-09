Edo police command vows to defend interest of citizenry

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Phillip Ogbadu, on Tuesday, reiterated the command’s commitment to secure lives and defend the interest of the people.

The Police boss equally warned those with the intention of perpetrating crimes, including kidnapping to stay away from the forests within the state or face the consequences of their actions.

Ogbadu gave the assurance when he paid a courtesy visit to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State chapter in Benin City.

The commissioner, who said they have heightened security in kidnapping hotspots such as Benin-Auchi expressway, Ahor road, Benin bypass, reassured that they would continue to improve in the discharge of their duties.

“You cannot terrorise our bushes because we are working towards reducing the kidnapping rate across the state. If you kidnap someone, we will not let you go.

“Edo people are hospitable but are being portrayed badly by a few individuals. Those terrorising us here are not indigenes, some are from neighbouring states,” Ogbadu said.

He, however, solicited collaboration with journalists in securing the state.

The CP disclosed that the command is considering limiting the number of police officers allocated to Very Important Persons (VIPs) in the state.

On his part, Rolland Osakue, chairman Edo State chapter of NUJ, pledged to support the command in reporting vital information with a view to addressing crime in the state.