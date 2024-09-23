Edo outcome: APC boasts, says Rivers, Delta sure to fall next

…Says don’t waste your money contesting Rivers LGA election next week

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is jubilant, saying Rivers State is next to fall to the party. The Party also said not only Delta will fall next but the entire South-South will fall.

This is as those warming up to contest the October 5, 2024, local council election in Rivers State have been warned not to waste their money. The warning came from the APC group in Rivers State backed by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

The group known as Caretaker Committee led by Tony Okocha is seen to be supported by the NWC, the presidency, and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt Monday morning, Okocha said no election can hold with a court order barring the Independent National Electoral Commission, the Army, Police, etc., not to participate.

He warned that any outcome of such an exercise will end up as a nullity.

Read also: APC’s Monday Okpebholo wins Edo guber election

Okocha, a chief and Knight, pointed out that nothing on ground shows that an election was around the corner. “Can you see billboards, jingles, etc? The election cannot hold and if they ahead, the outcome will not stand”.

He mentioned several court cases that indicate that his group is the authentic APC group in the state saying Wike was the one making the APC thick in the state, and that he has been commended for that by the body of APC state chairman.

Okocha also said all court judgments back the legitimacy of the 27 detected lawmakers, saying the legal requirements for defecting to another party were never there to prove they defected.

He also commended the Edo State APC, saying the outcome is indication that the APC will take over Rivers and Delta states in 2027. He said they were jubilation because they were now show that the South-South will fall to the APC.

He said the party was going around Rivers State to sensitize and mobilise to be in a better position to move in any direction. He said all groups have passed vote of confidence on the president, the FCT Minister, and him (Okocha).