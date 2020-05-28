Edo, Ondo, Oyo, 8 others get new Commissioners of Police

The Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate posting/redeployment of the Commissioners of Police (CPs) to Commands/Formations in Edo, Ondo, Oyo and eight other states of the federation

According to a statement issued on Thursday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba (DCP), the following officers have been so deployed: Undie J. Adie has been deployed to Osun State; CP Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, Edo State; Lawal Jimeta Tanko, Bauchi State; Philip Sule Maku,, Ebonyi State and Ahmed Maikudi Shehu, Gombe state.

Others are: Bolaji Amidu Salami, Oyo state; Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, Ondo state; Evelyn T. Peterside, Eastern Port; Okon Etim Ene, fdc, EOD; Bello Maikwashi, Airport Command and Olukolu Tairu Shina, Anti-Fraud Unit (FCID Annex Lagos).

The IGP charged the newly posted officers to ensure they consolidate and advance the gains of their predecessors particularly in the implementation of community-policing, crime prevention, public security, public safety and general crime fighting.

The IGP also urged the citizens of the affected states to cooperate with the Commissioners of Police to enable them succeed in their new areas of responsibilities.