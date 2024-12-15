Edo NIPR holds public lecture, urges Okpebholo to prioritise agriculture, infrastructure, others

Monday Okpebholo

The Edo State chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has urged the Governor Monday Okpebholo-led government in the state to prioritise key sectors in the governance of the state.

James-Wisdom Abhulimen, state chairman of NIPR, made the call at the institute’s third Monthly Public Lecture with the theme, ‘Governance and Prosperity in Edo State: Options and Challenges’ in Benin City.

Abhulimen in his address of welcome listed the key sectors as infrastructural development, education, healthcare and agriculture among others.

He also urged the governor to prioritise economic diversification, promoting inclusive growth and improve the standard of living for all Edo citizens.

He opined that the prioritisation of the sectors would not only boost the socioeconomics of the state but would also contribute to its Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The NIPR, who, however, congratulated the governor on his electoral victory as well as the swearing-in, noted that his victory at the September 21, 2024 gubernatorial poll was a reflection of the trust and hope of the people.

While wishing the Governor wisdom, vision, and strong support for transformative leadership, he, reiterated the NIPR’s commitment to promoting professional ethics, transparency, and effective governance.

He posited that the institute’s role in fostering collaboration to enhance socio-economic development in the state, underscoring the importance of good governance as a means to drive prosperity.

He, however, called on all stakeholders in Edo project to collaborate with the state government in building a prosperous state where governance and prosperity are not just goals, but attainable realities.

Abhulimen noted that the importance of infrastructure development, particularly road networks, and youth empowerment are vital for sustaining economic growth and achieving long-term prosperity.

In his lecture, Felix Oriakhi, a Professor in the Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa State called for a transparent, ethical leadership that prioritises the public good over personal interests, with a focus on combating corruption and alleviating economic hardships.

Oriakhi also called for urgent upgrades of school infrastructure, recruitment of qualified educators, and an increased focus on technical education to better equip students with practical skills for the future.

On health, the guest lecturer advocated for the establishment of accessible, high-quality healthcare centers across communities to improve public health services.

Also recommended by the Professor of Political Science are significant investment in agriculture, including the provision of financial support to farmers and the establishment of silos to ensure food security.

Others are the adoption of innovative strategies to diversify the economy, enhance revenue streams, and implement e-governance to reduce inefficiencies and curb revenue leakage as well as harnessing the state’s tourism potential to drive economic growth and attract investments.

