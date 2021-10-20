Edo makes insurance certificate mandatory for business transaction

Governor Godwin Obaseki has made the Edo State health insurance compliance certificate/health insurance identity card a mandatory document for individuals or business owners seeking to carry out any transaction with ministries, departments and agencies of the state government.

Osarodion Ogie, the secretary to the state government announced this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Benin City.

He said the certificate is now a required document for obtaining any form of government authorisation for business premises registration, renewal, and permits for public and private organisations, small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs), non-governmental organisations (NGOs) among others.

Ogie, while assuring that the government was committed to improving the social and economic wellbeing of the Edo people, called on the general public to collaborate with the government in promoting sustainable growth and development.

He, therefore, urged all organisations, private and public, including NGOs that yet to obtain the Edo State Health Insurance Commission Certificate to visit the state commission.

“The state government through the Edo State Health Insurance Commission hereby brings to the notice of the general public that Edo State Health Insurance Compliance Certificate/Health Insurance Identity Card is now a mandatory document for obtaining any form of government authorisation which include business premises registration, renewal and permits for public/private organisations, SMEs, NGOs”, the government in the statement.