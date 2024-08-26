Edo guber: Why security is my major priority – Ighodalo

Asue Ighodalo, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in upcoming Edo governorship election, said security will be his first priority if elected.

The frontline gubernatorial candidate said this during his appearance on Arise News on Monday, highlighting that “If we get security right, it will be easier to create an enabling environment for business.”

Ighodalo acknowledged that a governor is the chief security officer of the state, but he doesn’t control any troops.

He noted that security chiefs report to the federal authorities, but promised to bring everyone on board through the security council chaired by the governor.

“We will work through that organ, the most important thing is being able to find resources to create a technologically empowered security architecture in the state,” the PDP flagbearer said.

Ighodalo highlighted his plan to create a “safer Edo,” saying that security agents posted to the state will be trained and well equipped.

He said, “If we don’t get security right, most of our problems will not go away, that’s why it is one number one focus.”

The candidate acknowledged the people of Edo are suffering, promising to make life better for them. He said the people are his major concern.

The financial expert and former chairman of Sterling Bank explained his plans to solve the water crisis and build infrastructures in Edo, stating that funding is not a problem having done so in different capacities in the private sector.

Ighodalo reveals his ambition to increase the state’s internal generated revenue by making Edo tourism destination in Nigeria.

The PDP said he is optimistic about winning the election because Edo people are intelligent and know what they want. He, however, lamented the intimidation of his supporters by security agents, saying that it is against the promised made by President Bola Tinubu to ensure equal level playing ground for every candidate.

Ighodalo will contest the gubernatorial seat with other candidates o September 21. A recent poll of registered voters conducted by EBDA put the PDP flagbearer ahead of other contenders.