Edo guber: Voting APC means endorsing misery, hunger, Atiku warns voters

Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President has urged Edo State residents to reject the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the upcoming gubernatorial election, advocating instead for a change in leadership.

In a statement posted on his X handle on Wednesday, Atiku emphasized the importance of voting for a candidate who represents genuine change and progress.

Titled ‘The Clear Choice for a Prosperous Edo State,’ Atiku’s statement criticized the APC for its perceived failures and failures in governance.

He urged voters to use their electoral power to challenge what he describes as the APC’s “sinister reality” and its inability to address the needs of ordinary citizens.

Atiku said, “As the good citizens of Edo State prepare to make their voices heard this Saturday, the 21st of September, 2024, let us reflect on the immense power within our grasp.

“The power to break free from the chains of bad governance, the power to chart a new course for our beloved state. That power lies in your vote, a precious tool for change.”

He accused the APC of abandoning governance ideals and neglecting the common man’s plight, noting that the APC has donned the mask of a friend to the masses, but behind this veil lies a sinister reality.

He pointed out the high cost of living and the APC’s inability to address these issues.

“They have sown seeds of poverty, despair, and insecurity. The once vibrant spirit of our nation has been dimmed by a relentless struggle for survival, where even the simplest of needs, like food, have become out of reach for millions”, Atiku added.

Atiku praised Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a candidate who embodies integrity and competence, contrasting him with the APC’s record.

He urged voters to consider whether the APC has improved their lives or worsened their struggles,stating that voting for Asue was for the transformation of Edo.

“Your vote for Ighodalo will not only bring change to Edo State but will also send a resounding message across Nigeria that we reject the deceit and self-serving ways of the APC.”

“But there is hope. In this dark landscape, Asue Ighodalo shines as a beacon of integrity and vision. His candidacy offers a path to redemption for Edo State”.