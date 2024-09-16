Anyaoku to FG, INEC: Ensure credibility in Edo, Ondo elections as global eyes watch

Emeka Anyaoku, the former Commonwealth Secretary-General and chairman of The Patriots, has urged the Federal Government and relevant institutions to ensure free and fair governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states, warning that the international community is closely observing Nigeria’s conduct.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria, Anyaoku emphasised the importance of transparent elections, particularly as the world scrutinises how Nigeria handles the September 21 election in Edo and the November 16 poll in Ondo.

Anyaoku, a seasoned diplomat and elder statesman, highlighted that Nigeria’s credibility on the global stage would be shaped by the conduct of these elections.

He called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, and other institutions to maintain impartiality and transparency, ensuring the results truly reflect the will of the people.

He stressed that Nigeria, like other nations in an increasingly globalised world, cannot isolate itself from international opinion, adding that the country’s image will be shaped by how well it respects the rule of law during the elections.

While praising INEC for its commendable handling of previous elections, Anyaoku warned that the credibility of the upcoming polls depends on maintaining high standards.

He also expressed concern over the rising violence in the country and called for a return to true fiscal federalism as a solution to Nigeria’s challenges.

He said: “As our country is preparing for the Edo and Ondo governorship elections, I have three observations to address the Nigerian government, INEC and others.

“First, Nigeria’s friends and the whole of the international community are watching the behaviour of the federal government and its agencies. The international community is watching the police, the army and the other law-enforcement agents, to see how far we respect the country’s constitution, the rule of law and the obligation to act well in playing their roles in respect of the elections.

“From my long experience in international politics, I must say no country is an island unto itself, especially in our increasingly globalising world.

“Therefore, our Nigerian government, like other governments all over the world, while guarding its sovereignty, should pay heed to the views of the international community. My second observation is that INEC had earned deserved compliments for its commendable handling of the general elections.

“I urge INEC to remain aware of the fact that the credibility of the results of the forthcoming elections would depend on the level of impartiality and transparency it demonstrates. This is in ensuring all aspects of the elections are free and fair, thereby making the results to truly represent the will of the people.”

Meanwhile, the Edo State government has raised concerns over alleged plots to disrupt the upcoming election.

The government claimed intelligence reports suggest plans to withdraw security details attached to Governor Godwin Obaseki and to compromise the election in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Monday Okpebholo.

In response, a senior APC leader denied the claims and threatened legal action.

Edo’s Commissioner for Communication, Chris Nehikhare, further accused the police of targeting PDP leaders to weaken the party’s chances in the election.

The police, however, dismissed the allegations. Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Frank Mba confirmed that while security details would not be withdrawn from Obaseki, they would not be allowed to accompany him to polling stations, in line with election protocols.