Edo guber poll: NANS endorses Ighodalo

The leadership of the National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), has declared support for Asue Ighodalo, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate for the September 21 governorship election in Edo.

Isaac Ogieva, deputy coordinator, NANS Zone B, who disclosed this to newsmen in Benin, on Wednesday, said the decision was reached after due consultation with relevant stakeholders of the association.

Ogieva noted that the stakeholders X-rayed the candidates of various political parties participating in the election before taking the position.

He also attributed their decision to support the PDP candidate and his running mate because of their manifesto in education and willingness to uplift the welfare of Nigerian students resident in the state.

Read also: Edo guber: A’Court dismisses suit seeking Ighodalo’s disqualification

The NANS leader expressed satisfaction with the PDP manifesto in economy, agriculture, health, infrastructure, youth development and sports.

He said, “Today, we get to speak our mind openly on the forthcoming Edo State Governorship election.

“It has been asserted by knowledgeable authorities that at times of fundamental changes, anyone or group who sits on the fence is a coward, traitor or both. NANS and her members are neither of the above”, he said.

Ogieva urged all Nigerian students in Edo to vote for Asue lghodalo, adding that NANS leadership would bridge between students and the government if the PDP candidate was elected.