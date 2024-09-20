Edo guber: IPC tasks journalists, security operatives, other stakeholders on safety

The International Press Centre (IPC), Lagos- Nigeria has enjoined journalists and other media professionals that would be on electoral duty in Edo State on Saturday, 21st September 2024 to pay deserved attention to their safety.

In a press statement signed and issued by Melody Akinjiyan , Press Freedom Officer and made available to Journalist in Lokoja, IPC equally urged security operatives and other stakeholders that would be involved in the Edo State Governorship election to help ensure the safety of journalists.

Lanre Arogundade, IPC’s executive director, said the call was necessary because of the consistent trend of journalists being victims of attacks during election period and the conflicts and tension by political actors and other players in the electoral process in the state.

He said: “It is very important for journalists covering the Edo State election to be safety-conscious in the discharge of their duties, and to avoid situations that will put them in danger. Journalists are expected to take into consideration some safety measures while on the field.”

He urged them to be “non-partisan, don’t walk or move alone; be INEC accredited and have your organisational identity card; be brave and smart; cover violent situations from a reasonable distance; handle classified information appropriately.”

He equally admonished other stakeholders, especially the security agencies to undertake their tasks in a very professional manner as he urged the Inspector General of Police to advise officers and men on the field, to protect accredited journalists, because the media is a critical part of the electoral process and journalists should be accorded their rights and privileges to enable them carry out their social obligations as partners in ensuring the credibility of the electoral process.

“Other stakeholders, including election observers should also pro-actively provide journalists covering the elections with information to ensure that all work together for the success of the elections,” he said.

The IPC also stressed that this is part of initiatives to keep tab on the safety of journalists, adding that there are safety alert.

Arogundade also enjoined journalists to report any threat to the Edo State Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).