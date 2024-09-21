Edo Guber: I’m not satisfied with the process – Ighodalo

… Expresses optimism of winning

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Asue Ighodalo has expressed dissatisfaction over the process of the ongoing governorship election in the state.

Speaking after casting his votes, Ighodalo frowned over the late arrival of the electoral materials to some areas across the state, but noted that the electorate are determined to participate in the process.

He said “I am not happy with the process that delayed the coming of the materials. This is a single state election. INEC has all the time to prepare.

But the people have remain calm, they have been very patient and steadfast and they’ve made up their mind they will stay here and cast their votes and nothing is not going to deter them but they don’t need to go through”

Speaking about reports from other areas across the state, Ighodalo said “We are not comfortable with the little shenanigans that is going on particularly from the APC guys.

“There are rumours that they are trying to undermine the election process. Many of them have been caught with ballot papers, PVC’s.

“The worst is that they go round trying to buy votes. They buy votes for N15000 to N20000. They are trying everything to subvert the process”

He however, expressed optimism that that

“We will win this election by landslide and move our state forward by God’s grace. If there is anybody at home, please come out and cast your vote.

“The Nigerian military has made me proud. They have taken charge and have shown great responsibility. They have shown that they can protect the people and I am extremely proud.

“We are not worried. We have spent ten months talking to people, telling them what we will do for them if they elect us.

“The people believed us and have accepted us all over the state. I don’t know the magic anybody will perform.

“The kind of numbers I am hearing from Edo North, Edo Central, Edo South, overwhelms me. You know in Nigeria, funny things happen. I don’t know the magic anybody wants to perform.

“I believe INEC will deliver a free and fair election until they prove otherwise. We will win hands down in this election.

“We are not happy about a few ongoing in some places but we will remain confident. One of our supporters was arrested at Uromi by some people with security outfit.

“No one should carry a gun into a polling unit. It’s against the law. It’s against the regulation. You see people behave indiscriminately, oppressing and trying to intimidate our folks. It won’t happen. We can’t be intimidated.

“How come it’s only PDP supporters that have been arrested? Every day you see APC supporters doing imaginable things. But nobody arrests them. Nobody investigates them.

“The person arrested was at his polling unit trying to be accredited. He was queuing up trying to be accredited. Authorities should create a free and fair playing field. This is getting too much particularly from the Police Force”.