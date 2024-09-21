Edo Guber: Coalition task INEC, security agencies on free, fair credible election 

A Coalition of Non-Governmental Organizations, Intercontinental Leadership Initiative on Friday charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Nigerian Security agencies and other stakeholders to ensure a free, fair and credible governorship election in Edo State.

The group said a credible electoral process will produce credible leaders that will bring a drastic reduction in election petitions and litigations and leaders will be focused on providing the much-needed dividends of democracy that will assuage the hunger and anger in the land.

Speaking at a pre-election briefing of journalists in Benin City, Edo State, the Chairman of the Coalition, Prince Stanford Bisong said, the group have observed that INEC in compliance with the Electoral Act 2022, has made adequate arrangements for the monitoring of the Edo State governorship election adding, “the success of this election will go a long way in restoring trust in the democratic process essential for enduring representative governance.”

“For the Edo State governorship election, the die is cast. There is no substitute for a free, fair, credible transparent, inclusive, and peaceful poll. The success of this election will go a long way in restoring trust in the democratic process essential for enduring representative government. Flawed elections that produce incompetent leaders are the remote cause of economic stagnation, political upheavals, and socio-religious disharmony in the polity as the imposed leaders seek personal interests in place of national interest.

“Once we get our elections right and credible leaders emerge, there will be a drastic reduction in election petitions and litigations. Leaders will be focused and provide needed dividends of democracy that will assuage the hunger and anger in the land. INEC will concentrate on its statutory duties. It will no longer dissipate energy and resources on a flurry of litigations and distractions.”

Continuing, he said, “On our part, we will continue with the joint responsibility of voters’ education and with INEC continued support to stakeholders to ensure peaceful elections. There cannot be enlightenment and development without political stability and trust in government.

“We have observed that INEC, in compliance with the Electoral Act 2022, has made adequate arrangements for the monitoring of the Edo State Governorship Election.

“Adequate electoral materials, including sensitive ones, have been produced and distributed to 18 Local Government Council and RAs offices for conveyance by trained Electoral Officials to the various Polling Units (PUs) early Saturday morning. The election will be conducted between 8:30 AM and 2:30 PM with the utilization of BVAS for the authentication and accreditation of voters. |

“Adequate security measures have been put in place, and thirty-five thousand (35,000) security agents will be covering the event. All media, observer groups, party agents, and other stakeholders have been accredited, briefed, and provided with electoral materials, and are already on the ground for the coverage of the election. We urge all registered voters to come out en masse on Saturday with their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) for authentication, accreditation, and the voting exercise to choose the Governor among the contestants.”