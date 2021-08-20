Edo govt frowns at planned coronation of ‘Sultan’

Edo State government on Thursday expressed disapproval over the planned coronation of one Idriss Addano as the ‘Sultan of Shuwa Arab of Edo State’.

Osarodion Ogie, secretary to the State Government, in a statement issued to journalists in Benin City, said the purported move is sacrilegious and can possibly lead to a threat to peace and security in the state.

Ogie, while calling on citizens to be calm, assured that decisive action would be taken to prevent the actualization of the “illegal” act and all those involved in the conception would face the full wrath of the law.

“The Edo State government has been inundated with complaints from indigenes and residents of the state over the purported move to embark on the coronation of one Idriss Addano as ‘Sultan of Shuwa Arab of Edo State’.

“The Edo State Government wishes to state as follows: That whether or not this event is held at the said, or any other location within the state, it would constitute a direct assault on the traditions, custom, and culture of the people of Edo State, by individuals who clearly have sinister motives and are trying to abuse the well-known Edo hospitality by their act of sacrilege.

“That it is a potential threat to the peace and security of Edo State, with the capacity to cause a breakdown of law and order as citizens of the state are likely to be provoked by the obnoxious ceremony.

“Under the Edo State Traditional Rulers and Chiefs Law, it is an offence for anyone to proclaim himself, or allow himself to be proclaimed as the holder of any traditional title not recognized under the said law and/or without the approval of the appropriate authorities,” the statement reads.