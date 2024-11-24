Edo Governor launches probe into Obaseki’s administration

Monday Okpebholo, governor of Edo state, has set up a 14-member asset verification committee to investigate the administration of his predecessor, Godwin Obaseki.

Fred Itua, the governor’s chief press secretary, announced the move in a statement on Sunday, noting that the committee would be sworn in on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the probe reflects Okpebholo’s commitment to advancing responsible governance. “In furtherance of the governor’s initiative to set the state on the path of development and accountable leadership, the need to set up a State Assets Verification Committee becomes very imperative,” Itua said.

The statement criticized Obaseki’s administration for providing “very scanty and limited assets and liabilities of the state,” despite calls for a comprehensive database.

“In line with the governor’s campaign promise to ensure probity, accountability and transparency in government, and to deepen the governance process, a committee made up of respected sons and daughters from Edo state has to be constituted,” the CPS added.

The committee includes notable figures such as Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe, Anslem Ojezua, Kassim Afegbua, Patrick Ikhariale, Taiwo Akerele, Patrick Idiake, and Rasaq Bello-Osagie. Other members are Fredrick Unopah, Frank Osumuede Edebor, Abdallah Eugenia, Patrick Obahiagbon, Kenny Okojie, Lyndsey Tes-Sorae, and Abass Braimoh.

The move follows Okpebholo’s pledge in his inaugural address on November 12 to investigate key controversies from Obaseki’s tenure, including the 2019 exclusion of 14 lawmakers from the state assembly. On Friday, Okpebholo also ordered a probe into civil service recruitments conducted under Obaseki between May and November 2024.

Share