Edo electoral commission suspends April 19 LG poll

The Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) has suspended the local government area elections earlier scheduled for Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

The commission’s decision is coming against the backdrop of the recent ruling on an ex parte by the Federal High Court, Abuja, restraining the Edo State government from conducting the local government councils poll.

BusinessDay reports that four members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had filed an ex party motion with suit no: FHC/ABJ/CS/423/2022, praying the court to grant an interim injunction restraining EDSIEC, its agents, servants, privies from conducting elections into local government councils on April 19 pending the determination of the motion of notice.

Read also: Lagos State: The game changer in tech start-up businesses

The commission, in a statement signed by Emmanuel Abebe on behalf of the chairman of EDSIEC, Justice James Oyomire (Rtd), said the suspension of the local council elections was due to the restraining order by the Federal High Court, Abuja on EDSIEC.

It said all processes leading to the conduct of the elections have been suspended, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

The statement reads, “The content of the publication in the Vanguard newspaper of April 7, 2022 by which the Federal High Court Abuja restrained the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission from conducting the local government elections in the state scheduled for April 19, 2022, all processes leading to conduct of the said elections are hereby suspended, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.