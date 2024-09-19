Edo declares work-free day ahead of governorship election

The Edo government has declared September 20 as a work-free day to enable workers and residents travel to their voting areas ahead of the state’s governorship election.

The election is scheduled for September 21 across 18 local government areas in the state.

Read also: Edo election on tripod stand; this fight against insecurity

In a statement on Thursday, Joseph Eboigbe, secretary to the state government (SSG), assured that adequate security arrangements are in place for the conduct of the election.

“This is to enable workers and other electorate travel to their voting areas ahead of the September 21 governorship election in the state,” the statement read.