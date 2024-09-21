Edo Decides: We can’t continue like this – Davido slams INEC over delays

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke ‘Davido’, on Saturday, slammed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over delay of election materials and officials in the Edo state governorship election.

He expressed his dissatisfaction on the late arrival of election materials via his X handle, saying, “Bruh @inecnigeria fix up we can’t continue like this. I had to come in here and rant before they got it right in Osun! It’s really bad. God help us.”

BusinessDay earlier reported the late arrival of election materials and officials in some parts of the state.

Early downpours on Saturday also delayed the arrival of election materials and officials in some parts of Edo state, particularly Edo Central Senatorial District consisting of Esan South-East, Igueben and Esan North-East, Esan West and Esan Central Local Government Areas.

Davido disclosed that he had in the election because “my mom is from Edo for those wondering why I’m interested in the election but we as Nigerians should be concerned sha. @inecnigeria shame on you.”

INEC had announced the extension of voting time in some areas voting commenced late in the ongoing Edo governorship election.

Mohammed Haruna, national commissioner and member, information and voter education committee of INEC made this known on Saturday afternoon.

In an effort to ensure that no voter is disenfranchised, “the commission (INEC) wishes to reiterate that, in line with our Regulations and Guidelines, voting will be extended wherever it commenced late and will continue until the last voter on the queue who arrived at the Polling Unit by 2.30pm has voted.

“Accordingly, we have drawn the attention of our office in Edo State to ensure that, where necessary, there is adequate power supply from our back-up electric generators in the affected Polling Units or Ward Collation Centres,” Haruna said.