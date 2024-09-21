Edo Decides: Obaseki commends the enthusiasm of voters despite the rain

Godwin Obaseki, Governor of Edo State

…Hail the presence of security personnel towards ensuring a peaceful election

Godwin Obaseki, Edo State Governor, has commended the enthusiasm of electorates and Edo voters for coming out en-mass to cast their votes despite the heavy downpour.

Governor Obaseki who arrived in his polling unit at Ward 4 unit 19 at Emokpae primary school in Oredo local government area at about 11:50 am, did his accreditation and voted at about 11:57 am before granting an interview to journalists who had been waiting for him since 7:30 am.

The governor commended the electorate and young Edo voters for their determination and interest in the election, defiling the rain and performing their franchise to elect their governor for the next four years.

“You can see that despite the weather, the turnout and enthusiasm of the electorate is high. The ballot box in my polling units is full and clearly, it shows people have been interested in this election as they have been adequately mobilized.

“People are very interested in this election because it’s a watershed for us in Edo State. I’m not surprised because a lot of young people are here to come and express themselves and fulfil their Civic obligation.

“For now I am glad with what I see and the election process in my unit has been smooth and efficient but I just hope that the collation process will be the same and also peaceful and hope that the results counter will not disrupted.

Read also: Edo Decides: We’ll landslide, PDP candidate, Ighodalo expresses optimism

“I’m glad with the military presence in the State and the federal security have taken over the State so I don’t have any say, I believe that the IGP is the Chief security officer of the State”.

On some arrests made by the Military, Governor Obaseki commended the military for the arrest saying the Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Gwabin Musa is living up to his words.

“The military have done a good job and have done well. The Chief of Defence Staff came to see me and assurances that his men were fully on the ground and glad what they were doing but not too sure of what the police were doing at this time.

“As I speak I hear that there are some people who claim that they are policemen at the Ogbe polling field trying to arrest people on election day at their polling units.

“We are glad at the deployment of our agents and our situation room is open and we are receiving reports all over and hope for the best”.

Elsewhere, Barr. Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party, LP, has also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the peaceful election process so far at the ongoing Edo State 2024 gubernatorial election taking place in Edo State.

Barr. Olumide was speaking immediately after casting his vote at the Ministry of education Iyaro Ward 6, Oredo local government Area of Edo State.

According to him, he is calling on INEC to maintain the pace which they have started so far.