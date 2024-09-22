Edo Decides: INEC Declares 16 LGA out of 18

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC have declared a total of 16 local governments out of the 18 local governments Areas that made up Edo state September 2024 gubernatorial election.

State returning officer, Prof Faruk Adamu, Federal University of Technology, Minna. Niger State. for Edo 2024 governorship election disclosed this at the ongoing collation center in Benin City.

Out of the 16 local governments that have been announced so far, the Peoples Democratic party PDP have scored a total number of 195,954 votes while the All Progressive Congress APC scores 244,549 votes.

Meanwhile the INEC state returning officer said the results of two local governments are still being expected that the collation center have been put on hold to resume back by 5:pm later today.

However, the two local governments that are yet to be announced are Ikpoba Okha and Oredo local government respectively.

Other parties especially the People’s Democratic Party, PDP has criticised the results announced so far of being a manipulation version of what transpired at the polls.

APC through its state chairman, Jarret Tenebe who disagreed with the PDP stance, said the election was the freest so far in the state and reflects the voices of the masses.

The 16 local government and ward results announced so far.

Owan West LGA 11 Wards:

APC- 12,277 Votes

PDP 11,284 Votes

LP 201 Votes

Uhunmwonde LGA 10 wards

APC- 8,776

LP- 769

PDP- 9,339

Esan West LGA 10 wards

APC- 12, 952

LP- 342

Ovia North East LGA 13 wards

APC- 13, 225

LP- 1, 675

PDP- 15, 311

Orhionmwon LGA 12 wards

APC- 16, 059

LP- 5, 56

PDP- 14, 189

Igueben LGA 10 wards

APC- 5, 907

LP- 4, 97

PDP- 8, 470

Esan South East LGA 10 wards

APC- 8, 398

LP- 98.

PDP- 14, 199

Egor LGA 10 wards

APC- 16, 760

LP- 1, 966

PDP- 14, 658

Akoko-Edo LGA 10 wards

APC- 34, 847

LP- 2, 239

PDD 15, 865

Esan Central LGA 10 wards

APC- 10, 990

LP- 418

PDP- 8, 618

Esan North East LGA 11 Wards

APC- 10, 648

LP- 194

PDP- 12, 522

Ovia South West LGA 10 wards

APC- 10, 150

LP- 849

PDP- 10, 260

Etsako East LG 10 wards

APC – 20, 167

LP- 604

PDP- 9, 683

Etsako Central LGA 10 wards

APC- 11, 106

LP- 381

PDP- 8, 455

Etsako West LGA 12 wards

APC- 32, 107

LP. 2, 116

PDP- 17, 483

