Edo Decides: INEC Declares 16 LGA out of 18

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC have declared a total of 16 local governments out of the 18 local governments Areas that made up Edo state September 2024 gubernatorial election.
State returning officer, Prof Faruk Adamu, Federal University of Technology, Minna. Niger State. for Edo 2024 governorship election disclosed this at the ongoing collation center in Benin City.
Out of the 16 local governments that have been announced so far, the Peoples Democratic party PDP have scored a total number of 195,954 votes while the All Progressive Congress APC scores 244,549 votes.
Meanwhile the INEC state returning officer said the results of two local governments are still being expected that the collation center have been put on hold to resume back by 5:pm later today.
However, the two local governments that are yet to be announced are Ikpoba Okha and Oredo local government respectively.
Other parties especially the People’s Democratic Party, PDP has criticised the results announced so far of being a manipulation version of what transpired at the polls.
APC through its state chairman, Jarret Tenebe who disagreed with the PDP stance, said the election was the freest so far in the state and reflects the voices of the masses.
The 16 local government and ward results announced so far.
Owan West LGA 11 Wards:
APC- 12,277 Votes
PDP 11,284 Votes
LP 201 Votes
Uhunmwonde LGA 10 wards
APC- 8,776
LP- 769
PDP- 9,339
Esan West LGA 10 wards
APC- 12, 952
LP- 342
Ovia North East LGA 13 wards
APC- 13, 225
LP- 1, 675
PDP- 15, 311
Orhionmwon LGA 12 wards
APC- 16, 059
LP- 5, 56
PDP- 14, 189
Igueben LGA 10 wards
APC- 5, 907
LP- 4, 97
PDP- 8, 470
Esan South East LGA 10 wards
APC- 8, 398
LP- 98.
PDP- 14, 199
Egor LGA 10 wards
APC- 16, 760
LP- 1, 966
PDP- 14, 658
Akoko-Edo LGA 10 wards
APC- 34, 847
LP- 2, 239
PDD 15, 865
Esan Central LGA 10 wards
APC- 10, 990
LP- 418
PDP- 8, 618
Esan North East LGA 11 Wards
APC- 10, 648
LP- 194
PDP- 12, 522
Ovia South West LGA 10 wards
APC- 10, 150
LP- 849
PDP- 10, 260
Etsako East LG 10 wards
APC – 20, 167
LP- 604
PDP- 9, 683
Etsako Central LGA 10 wards
APC- 11, 106
LP- 381
PDP- 8, 455
Etsako West LGA 12 wards
APC- 32, 107
LP. 2, 116
PDP- 17, 483
