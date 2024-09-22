Edo Decides: INEC announces 16 LGAs, APC wins 10, PDP 6

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

…Remaining Oredo, Ikpoba Okha LGA

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has so far announced results in 16 Local Government Areas in the Saturday’s Governorship election.

Results are being expected in two local governments which are Oredo and Ikpoba Okha Local Governments.

The 16 local governments announced so far APC won 10 while PDP 6 local governments.

Read also: Nigerians berate INEC handling of Edo guber poll

The local government so far won by APC are Owan East with 19,380 votes, Etsako West, 32,107 votes, Etsako East, 20,167, Etsako Central, 11,906, Akoko-Ado, 34,847 votes, Esan West, 12,952 votes, Owan West, 12,277 votes, Egor, 16, 760 votes.

Others are Esan Central, 10,990, Orhionmwon, 16,059.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won six. They are Esan South East, 14,199 votes, Ovia South West, 10, 260 votes, Esan North East, 12,522, Ovia North East, 15,311, Uhunmwonde, 9,339 and Igueben, 8,470.