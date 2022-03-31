Edo community asks Obaseki to rescind proposed acquisition of centuries-old built-up lands

Landlords and residents of Ogbe-Ezoti community in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State have appealed to Governor Godwin Obaseki to stop the proposed acquisition of their land. The landlords said their ancestral land is densely covered by age-long ancestral and monumental homes that have existed for more than 600 years.

They made the appeal in a protest round Benin metropolis on Thursday, saying that the portions of the area in question, which border Ezoti street on the side of ministry of agriculture, the moat by Zenith bank along Airport road, have thriving, built-up commercial shops that provide means of livelihoods for the shop owners.

The protesters, including the aged, pensioners, youths and business owners, carried placards with inscriptions such as “Don’t make us homeless; our ancestral lands are not for sale and not negotiable; we are proud of our inheritance and we voted for good governance not for pains”.

The inhabitants, while reacting to a letter dated March 7, 2022, and sent by the Edo State Geographic Information Service (EDOGIS) with the title “Notice of Edo State Government’s intention for compulsory acquisition of land/revocation of statutory right of occupancy of property for overriding public interest”, said the community is home to over 1,000 people and a business hub center for many residents.

Addressing the aggrieved occupants of the community, Moses Obasuyi, a landlord, said the proposed acquisition of the area would serve to destroy the rich traditional history and heritage of the Benin people, deprive families of their traditional ancestral land and adversely impact many businesses within the axis.

According to the 87-year-old retiree, the said area had constituted a waiting abode for chiefs desirous of having audience with the Oba of Benin from ancient times immemorial and it was in recognition of traditional significance of the location that the street bordering the area was named after Oba Ezoti, the eldest male child of Oba Ewuare 1.

“We, members and residents of the Ogbe-Ezoti community, are here to say no to governor Godwin Obaseki’s proposal to take our lands and houses. The community has been in existence for the past 600 years and covers six generations.

“Your Excellency, just behind the commercial shops, there are residential homes that have been occupied by generations of Benin traditional families, dating back hundreds of years. It has a purpose for being there; it is not ordinary community land because the Oba has a function there called the traditional ground.

“Government has come and gone, no one has said he wants to collect the land and houses. No government has ever come to pay compensation as its being rumored. Therefore, we are not interested in money. We emphatically appeal to Obaseki to leave us alone,” Obasuyi said.

Francis Evbuomwan, Managing Director, Edo State Geographic Information Service (EDOGIS), who confirmed the government’s intention to acquire the land, said the Obaseki-led administration is planning to set up a cultural district in the axis.

“Yes, the government is planning to set up a cultural district in that particular area and that’s why we informed them of the government’s intention to acquire the property. After which, examination will be done and compensation paid.

“This will allow the government to execute its plan to create a cultural district or tourist center in that area. As you know, that area is the centre of Benin culture and that is why the government is planning to make it a proper cultural district that will attract tourists from all over who have interest in Benin culture and arts.

“The position of the law is that the governor can acquire any property for public use, the interest of which will be stated and compensation will be paid. The government is acting within the law,” Evbuomwan told BusinessDay.