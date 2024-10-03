Edo Assembly recalls two suspended members, congratulates Okpebholo

The leadership of the Edo House of Assembly has recalled two lawmakers that were suspended for alleged plot to impeach Blessing Agbebaku, the speaker and other principal officers of the House.

BusinessDay reports that the recalled lawmakers were Donald Okogbe of PDP, who represents Akoko-Edo I State Constituency and Emma Addeh Isibor of APC, who represents Esan North East I State Constituency.

The lawmakers along with Bright Iyamu, PDP, representing Orhiomwon II State Constituency, were suspended on May 6, 2024 by the House over alleged plot to impeach the speaker and other principal officers of the House.

They were also accused of bringing “Juju” priest to the premises of the State House of Assembly at about 1 am to perform rituals, but the duo were recalled six months after their suspension.

The Edo State House of Assembly had in June 2024 recalled Bright Iyamu, having been remorseful, but left Donald Okogbe and Emma Addeh Isibor until the Duo were recently recalled by the House of Assembly.

Blessing Agbebaku, who announced the recalling of the two lawmakers at the plenary on Wednesday, said the action was in line with decision of the members of the House.

Read also: Edo Assembly moves to impeach Philip Shaibu amid rift with Obaseki

The speaker, also at the plenary, congratulated Monday Okpebholo, the Edo State governor-elect on his victory at the September 21, 2024 Governorship election in the State.

He, however, noted that the governor-elect was for Edo people and not for the All Progressives Congress (APC) alone.

He prayed for the successful tenure of the incoming governor just as he advised that he (Okpebholo) should not allow sycophants to mislead him.

While welcoming members from a very long recess, the speaker, thanked the lawmakers for painstakingly carrying out their jobs to ensure impactful bills and resolutions.

The House, however, approved 57 sitting days calendar for the second quarter, second session of the 8th Assembly.

Share