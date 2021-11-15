Edo Assembly assures legislative backing for 30-year devt plan

The Edo State House of Assembly on Friday assured that it would provide the legislative backing needed for the proposed 30-year development plan of the state to succeed.

Marcus Onobun, Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, gave the assurance during a round table session at the Alaghodaro summit in Benin City.

The plenary session, which was moderated by Oghogho Adewusi, regional director, Africa, BBC global news, with the theme, ‘Reinventing Governance: The bottom-top approach’ had other panelist namely, Joseph Eboigbe, Edo State commissioner for finance.

Others are Jumoke Oduwole, Special adviser to the President on ease of doing business, David Ugolor, Executive director, Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice (ANEEJ).

The speaker said, “I am happy we have a Governor planning for the future of our children. He has been putting policies and programmes in place as well as building our future; our responsibility is to give legislative backing and enabling laws for the benefit of our state.

“Edo State legislature will assist the governor in putting things in place, particularly the legislative backing for the 30-year development plan as well as all that require to ensure it comes to fruition for the younger generation.”

Joseph Eboigbe, Edo State commissioner for finance, on his part, said it is a state document and will be exposed for citizens to make inputs before it will receive executive and legislative approval.

“We have launched the plan today. It is not a document that will seat in the shelf. After today, we will solicit inputs from a cross-section of stakeholders.

“There is a project development team that is responsible for the plan and right now, they are working out a timetable for stakeholders’ engagement. As soon as that is done, we will publish it so that each group of stakeholder will know when it is their turn to engage.”

Obaseki had, at the opening ceremony of the Alaghodaro summit, launched the 30-year development plan which according to him is broken into five-year periods for the development and growth of Edo State.