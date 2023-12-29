Edo 2024: I’m most competent, qualified — Ighodalo tells PDP leaders

Asue Ighodalo, a former chairman of Sterling Bank Plc and an aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Edo governorship seat, has declared himself the most competent and qualified candidate to lead the state.

During a visit to PDP leaders in Edo South, Ighodalo emphasised his competence, credibility, and experience, claiming they equip him to drive accelerated development.

He attributed Nigeria’s struggles to poor leadership, arguing that oil revenue in the last 60 years alone could have transformed the nation under competent hands.

“In the last 60 years, the amount of remuneration Nigeria earned from crude oil alone is enough to turn Nigeria to a first world country if we have leaders that love Nigeria,” Ighodalo said, expressing his desire to serve the people of Edo State.

He outlined plans to utilise the state’s strengths, including the highest diaspora remittances in Nigeria, by encouraging overseas investments in infrastructure bonds.

He said, “Edo State has the highest Diaspora remittances in Nigeria. We would encourage our people abroad to invest in Diaspora bonds in certain infrastructural areas and earn returns safely and some of the soft infrastructural problems facing us will disappear.”

Addressing economic leakages, Ighodalo stressed the need for trustworthy leadership to curb capital flight and redirect resources towards domestic development.

He identified agriculture as a key area for revitalisation, emphasising Edo’s fertile soil and potential to eradicate hunger.

Ighodalo said he resigned from eight board positions to dedicate himself to public service, vowing to “transform Edo State and make life better for citizens.”

He highlighted the state’s abundant human resources and his commitment to instilling strong values in future generations through education.

“As governor of Edo State, I will ensure the children of Edo State are taught strong values,” Ighodalo said.

The PDP leader in Edo Central, Akhire Ogbesia, praised Ighodalo’s credibility, competence, and international connections, endorsing him as the ideal candidate to take the state forward.

“We are parading a credible, competent and reliable aspirant and a man that has the capacity to develop and take Edo State to the next level.

“He has the international connection to woo foreign investors to contribute to the development of the State,” he said.

Also, Nosakhare Ogieva Okunbo, the PDP chairman for Edo South Senatorial District, welcomed Ighodalo and assured him of the district’s support.