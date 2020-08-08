Edo 2020: Prayer is more powerful than guns, Benin monarch admonishes politicians

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has cautioned candidates in the September 19 Edo State governorship election to embrace peace, shun violence and avoid campaigns of calumny as they go about their electioneering in the state.

The Benin monarch gave the advice at the weekend when Mai Mala Buni, Yobe State governor and Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, led the party’s governorship candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, some governors, senators, ministers and other APC leaders on a courtesy visit to the Oba in Benin City.

Oba Ewuare II, who noted that there is nothing more powerful than prayers, reiterated that the palace is non-partisan.

“I have never been for or against anybody but when the people choose, we will go to the chosen one and pray that he succeeds in office throughout his term,” he said.

“We see every candidate as our children. We can’t lean towards a particular candidate. It is a lot wiser to leave the outcome of such event to God.

“We are all aware how things have been going on in Edo State. Everybody is aware we have not been happy. I have always encouraged council of traditional rulers and chiefs to indulge in prayers and fasting for peace and tranquillity in Edo State.

“As you begin your campaign, I want to appeal to you to go about it peacefully before, during and after the election. The whole world is focusing on the election in Edo and Ondo. We need a lot of prayers.

“Prayer is powerful than guns. We want to appeal to everybody across all religious groups to pray for a peaceful election,” he said.

He expressed concern over the rise of insurgency in the North-East, noting that he will continue to pray for peace.

Earlier, Governor Buni said the party has resolved to renew its mandate and take Edo back.

Those present include Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano State and chairman, APC Campaign Council, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State governor, Hope Uzodinma, Imo State governor, Nasir el-Rufai, Kaduna State governor, Ovie Omo-Agege, deputy Senate president, Saleh Mamman, Minister for Power, among others.