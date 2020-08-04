Edo 2020: Power belongs to the people, not any man, Obaseki tells supporters

Edo State governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state, Godwin Obaseki, has called on voters in the state to come out en masse on September 19, 2020 to cast their votes for the PDP in order to sustain the developmental strides of his administration, noting that power belongs to the electorate.

Obaseki, who spoke with party faithful at Ward 9 in Egbedo during the flag-off of his reelection campaign in Edo North Senatorial District of the state, said the forthcoming election would be about good and bad and the future of youths in the state.

The governor also received defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ward 9, Egbedo, in Akoko Edo Local Government Area, who declared support for the governor’s re-election.

Obaseki said: “I promise to ensure that every child in Edo will have a skill by the time they finish junior secondary school and be able to work. We have introduced the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EDOBEST) programme from primary one to six and by next year we will focus on junior secondary schools; we will also focus on technical education to ensure our youths become effective and contribute to the development of the state.

“When I entered Government House, I observed that the way roads were built in the past was not the best, so we changed the system and put in place a maintenance mechanism to ensure the roads built by my administration stand the test of time.”

Jimoh Dayo Musa, who led the decamped APC members, said Obaseki would get their votes and support as he has done well for the people of the state.