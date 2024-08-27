ECOWAS Parliament decries poor implementation of free movement protocol

Memounatou Ibrahima, speaker of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament, has called on member states to enhance the implementation of the Free Movement Protocol to foster stronger integration within the sub-region.

She spoke at a delocalised meeting of the joint committee on social affairs, gender and women’s empowerment; legal affairs and human rights; political affairs, peace, security, and the African peer review mechanism (MAEP); trade, customs, and free movement in Banjul, Gambia.

Ibrahima said ECOWAS’ foundation was the promotion of cooperation and integration among its member states.

She said the Free Movement Protocol, adopted on May 29, 1975, was essential for achieving regional integration.

“The full realisation of free movement within the ECOWAS area requires strong governance based on mutual trust, shared responsibility, and ownership of results,” Ibrahima stated. She urged parliamentarians to establish mechanisms to ensure constant monitoring and effective implementation of the protocol.

Ibrahima also called on policymakers and stakeholders to unify their efforts in identifying challenges and proposing solutions to maximise the benefits of free movement at both regional and national levels.

She noted that coordinated policies and actions were necessary to achieve these objectives.

“The Protocol allows ECOWAS citizens to enter and move freely in member states without a visa, settle, and engage in economic activities, provided they obtain an ECOWAS card or residence permit. These measures facilitate mobility and stimulate intra-regional trade within our space,” she said.

However, she acknowledged that despite these advancements, significant challenges remain in the implementation of the protocol. “Weaknesses in the implementation mechanism, differences in national interests, and infrastructure problems hinder the achievement of the protocol’s objectives,” she noted.

Ibrahima emphasised the need for the ECOWAS Parliament to play a more active role in monitoring and auditing the implementation of the protocol to ensure effective and complete integration.

“Unfortunately, the ECOWAS Parliament is still insufficiently involved in the implementation of the Protocol and its Additional Protocols, limiting its contribution to effective and complete integration,” she added.

Billay Tunkara, head of the Gambia delegation to the ECOWAS Parliament and the 4th deputy speaker of the community parliament, also stressed the need for the committee to focus on issues that would promote the swift implementation of the free movement protocols. He said the meeting was an opportunity for the joint committee to renew their commitment to the ideals of ECOWAS and work towards the full realisation of its integration goals.

“We are reminded of the critical role that this body plays in shaping the future of our region and the continent at large,” Tunkara stated. He called on his colleagues to approach the meeting with determination to create tangible outcomes that will benefit millions of citizens across the community.

The meeting, themed “Parliament’s role in the implementation of the protocol on the free movement of persons, right of residence, and establishment in the ECOWAS region,” focused on enhancing the parliament’s involvement in the execution of the protocol to ensure effective regional integration and development.