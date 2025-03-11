The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission and the African Development Bank (AfDB) have signed a $12 million grant agreement to implement the Rice Resilient Value Chains Development Project (REWARD) across West Africa.

The agreement, signed on Monday at the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters in Abuja, is aimed at boosting public and private investments in rice value chains. The initiative is part of the regional rice development program financed by the AfDB, which spans 15 West African countries.

Alieu Omar Touray, ECOWAS Commission President, signed on behalf of the regional body, while Abdul Kamara, AfDB’s Director General for Nigeria, represented the Bank’s President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina.

The REWARD project is part of a $650 million multinational and multiphase program designed to strengthen rice production and achieve rice sovereignty across ECOWAS Member States.

The initiative will build on proven business models to enhance food security and resilience in the region. During the ceremony, Touray expressed ECOWAS’ appreciation to the AfDB for its support and assured that the project would be swiftly implemented.

In his remarks, Kamara reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to helping ECOWAS achieve food security and resilience, aligning with the regional Vision 2020 strategy.

This initiative comes at a crucial time as West African nations seek to reduce dependence on rice imports and enhance local production capabilities.

