Economy in focus as Wale Edun delivers Loyola College’s lecture Friday

Wale Edun, minister of finance and coordinating minister for the Economy will be delivering the 70th anniversary lecture of the Loyola College Old Boys Association.

Themed, ‘Reconstructing the Nigerian Economy for Sustainable Growth and Investment,’ the lecture slated to take place on the 19th of July in Lagos, will provide insightful perspectives on the initiatives by the current administration to turn around the economy for sustainable growth and investment.

Also, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, executive governor of Lagos State, will be a special guest of honour at the event.

The lecture will also feature a distinguished panel of experts including Doyin Salami, former chief economic adviser to the former president; Oyeyimika Adeboye, managing director of Cadbury Nigeria Plc., and Olumide Adedeji, an Old Boy of the school who doubles as a leading banker and financial expert.

Gbenga Biobaku, chairman of the Anniversary Planning Committee, said the event will be chaired by Joe Keshi, an Old Boy of the School and former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He said that Laolu Akande, special adviser to the former Vice President and an Old Boy of the school, will moderate the event.

This lecture, which promises to be enlightening and engaging, will bring together some of the brightest minds in the fields of economics, finance and manufacturing to explore strategies for sustainable growth and investment in Nigeria, Biobaku said.

According to him, the anniversary lecture will also feature the launch and unveiling of a new book christened ‘Loyola Stories’ which chronicles the establishment of the school, the early years, the evolution of the school over the years and reflections by several alumni spanning many generations.

Loyola College, Ibadan was established by the Roman Catholic mission in 1953. The school admitted its first 19 foundation students in 1954 with Late Lamidi Adesina, former governor of Oyo State, and Late Hayford Alile on the admission list.

Since the late 50s, Loyola College has gone on to produce outstanding individuals who have taken strides in various spheres of human endeavours and have become great role models who have shaped and impacted various facets of Nigerian society and the world at large.

Other illustrious sons of Loyola College Ibadan include the Late Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, immediate past governor of Ondo State; Pat Utomi, renowned Political Economist and Public Affairs analyst; Akin Abayomi, accomplished Oncologist, the current Commissioner of Health for Lagos State, and Adeyeye Babatunde Enitan Ogunwusi, Ooni of Ife.

Biobaku, who doubles as the 1st vice president of the Loyola College Old Boys Association, said the anniversary lecture is open to all alumni and key stakeholders in the Nigerian economy to join in the significant celebration and thought-provoking lecture.

Other activities lined up to commemorate the 70th Anniversary include an essay competition, talent hunt and career talk for students, sports competitions, cocktail and variety night and a gala dinner in Ibadan on the 10th of August, 2024.

Meanwhile, the anniversary will continue with a dinner in Ibadan where Tony Akinwale, pioneer vice chancellor of the Dominican University is expected to grace the gala night as the guest speaker.

He will be speaking on ‘Reconstructing the Educational System in Nigeria: The Role of the Private Sector.’

Also, Oluseyi Makinde, executive governor of Oyo State, will be the special guest of honour at the gala night.

The programme also includes the groundbreaking ceremony for a multipurpose Alumni building which is the commemorative project for the 70th Anniversary.