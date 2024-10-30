Economy: Governors, traditional rulers meet in Aso Rock, seek solutions

The Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) and traditional rulers under the auspices of National Council of Traditional Rulers are currently meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

BusinessDay gathered that the meeting followed the ongoing economic challenges, and insecurity which has largely been responsible for the vandalisation of power infrastructures in the Northern region.

Recall that Adebayo Adelabu has raised an alarm over the vandalisation of power infrastructures and difficulties in getting access to the infrastructure by contractors engaged to fix them, which has led to the perennial power failures in the region

The state of insecurity is also said to be largely responsible for the poor food production in the region as bandits constantly harass farmers and in extreme circumstances collect taxes from the poor farmers to allow them access to their farms

Governors are said to be meeting to discuss the situation, with a view to putting in measures that will alleviate the prevailing situation in the country.

BusinessDay gathered that the Governors are using the opportunity of the meeting to get feedback from the traditional rulers and get their opinions on how best to tackle the current economic challenges and hardships, especially as it affects people at the grassroots

The meeting which is being Charged by the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak (Kwara), is also being attended by other state governors including, Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Dapo Abiodun, (Ogun), Seyi Makinde, (Oyo), Agbu Kefas, (Taraba), Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, (Gombe), Uba Sani (Kaduna).

Some of the prominent Traditional rulers present at the event so far, includes, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, and Yahaya Abubakar, the Etsu Nupe.

