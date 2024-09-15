Economic development assembly to address development barriers across Africa

The Economic Development Assembly is taking bold steps to tackle the development barriers across Africa by mobilising financial investments from G20 countries.

Set to take place in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, on October 9 and 10, the assembly will bring together heads of State, finance ministers, private sector leaders, and multilateral development banks to focus on dismantling obstacles to equitable and sustainable growth across the continent.

At the core of the discussions is a drive to secure support for the World Bank’s IDA21 replenishment, a program aimed at lifting millions out of poverty and addressing critical energy and nutrition challenges in Africa. With over 600 million people lacking access to electricity, the assembly seeks to secure the $120 billion required to meet the program’s ambitious goals by December 2024.

The event will feature prominent figures, including Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara, World Bank President Ajay Banga, and Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans, among others. Attendees will explore a wide range of topics, from the potential of Africa’s creative economy to ethical investing and debt resolution for accelerated development.

Hosted by Sophy Aiida, Cameroonian actress and philanthropist, the event will also feature contributions from leaders such as H.E. Robert Beugré Mambé, Prime Minister of Côte d’Ivoire, and Nomzamo Mbatha, actress and Global Citizen Ambassador.

Organised by Global Citizen and Bridgewater Associates, in partnership with the Government of Côte d’Ivoire and Harith General Partners, the event aims to make a strong case for G20 countries to increase contributions to IDA. The outcome of the assembly will set the stage for future investments and partnerships crucial to Africa’s sustainable and equitable growth.

With the assembly spotlighting innovative solutions to Africa’s development barriers, expectations are high for tangible progress in securing the future of millions across the continent.