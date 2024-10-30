Ecological threat: Nigeria shows progress, but water risks loom

Nigeria has shown notable improvement in the latest Ecological Threat Report, with the country’s overall score improving by 17 percent, moving from 5.0 last year to 4.15. This marks progress in addressing critical ecological challenges such as food insecurity, the impact of natural disasters, and water risk.

According to the report, Nigeria’s food risk score saw the most significant improvement, with a remarkable 100 percent reduction. However, the improvement in water risk was minimal, decreasing by just 4.20 percent, while the nation’s vulnerability to natural disasters dropped by 41.46 percent.

Despite these improvements, the report highlights a concerning disparity: Nigeria’s ecological progress does not align with the substantial ecological funds allocated to state governors every month. The modest gain in the country’s ecological profile, from 5.0 to 4.15, raises questions about the effective use of these resources.

One crucial takeaway from the report is that water risk now poses a greater threat to Nigeria than food insecurity or natural disasters. This serves as a warning signal for the country to better manage and maximise its ecological resources, particularly in mitigating the growing risk from water scarcity and flooding.

To sustain and enhance these gains, Nigeria must ensure that ecological funds are properly channeled toward addressing its most pressing environmental challenges.

