Nigerians lament hunger, high cost of food amidst economic reforms

Some fundamental fallout of the ongoing economic reforms by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the increasing cost of food and hunger suffered by millions of Nigerians.

Recall that prices of goods and services have skyrocketed since May 27, 2024, when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced the removal of fuel subsidies. This has prompted a continuous spiral in the cost of fuel, which has continued to rise to its current price of over N1000 per litre by both the NNPCL and other free marketers.

Similarly, the presidential relaxation of the longstanding foreign exchange restriction shortly after taking office led to a spiral devaluation of the naira, which has moved from its former N350 to a dollar to over N1600 to a dollar currently.

It is imperative to note that these increases and hikes have continued, in total disregard of the household incomes of many Nigerians, with the yet-to-be-implemented N70,000 minimum wage yet to take effect.

The various reforms have led to over 300 rises in the prices of food commodities, thereby leading to malnutrition, increased hunger, and a more food-deprived society.

Prior to these reforms, a 50-kg bag of local rice sold for between N50,000 and N60,000, while the same bag now sells for N80,000 to N90,000 post-reforms. A mudu (kilo) of beans, which sold for N1500, now sells for between N4000 and N5000, and a crate of eggs that sold for between N800 and N1500 now sells for as high as N6000.

Currently, a metric tonne of maize is selling for N710,000, as against N480,000 per metric tonne in 2023, indicating a 48 percent price rise in one year, according to prices on the AFEX Commodity website. Similarly, a metric tonne of soybeans now sells for N837,000, as against N425,000 in the corresponding period of 2023, representing a 97 percent increase in price over one year. Poultry feed has exceeded N20,000 per bag from N9,000 sold a year earlier.

Recall that recently, Cindy McCain, executive director of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), informed that the UN agency needs a sum of US$228 million to meet the food and nutrition needs of 1.6 million people in the North East of Nigeria over the next six months only.

Also, just yesterday, Wednesday, October 16, 2024, Salisu Mohammed, the deputy country director of the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO), quoted that 1.8 million people in Nigeria are at risk of high food insecurity.

He said, “Across Nigeria, an estimated food loss is about 805,229 metric tons. This is equivalent to the amount of food that could feed 8.5 million people for six months. Nigeria will face adversities again, but there are solutions if you work together.”

However, as citizens groan and cry under the crushing prices of food commodities, the government has come out to say it is seeing and empathising with the challenging times citizens are facing and is committed to finding lasting solutions to their plights.

Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, while addressing the media as part of activities to mark the World Food Day in Abuja yesterday, said, “To address the availability, accessibility, adequacy, and sustainability of food and tackle the underlying structural causes of hunger, therefore, requires a comprehensive and sustained effort that involves various stakeholders and levels of responsibility.

Accordingly, the promotion of sustainable agricultural practices, reduction of food waste and loss, implementation of social protection programs, and strengthening of international cooperation and humanitarian aid will require collective action.

Sabi, who noted that “global hunger is severe and far-reaching,” blamed the high cost of food on the continued conflicts and displacement, economic shocks and instability, inflation, and rising food prices, which have had a devastating impact on the global food supply. He also added that the multiple challenges facing global food security are the colossal ramifications of climate change, with increased incidences of droughts, floods, heavy rainfall, heatwaves, desertification, and rising ocean temperatures.

These threats adversely affect not only food production but also agricultural livelihoods, with developing countries bearing a disproportionate burden.

He said, “Nigeria’s current state of food security is threatened by the continuous intensification of insecurity alongside economic shocks, floods, and subsidy removal.”

“To address the underlying challenges impacting the attainment of our national food security goals, the Federal Government of Nigeria is implementing numerous economic reforms to stimulate productive capacity, create jobs, and reduce the cost of living. Emergency responses and targeted humanitarian actions have also been taken to ameliorate the food crisis in the country.

“As a result of the Federal Government’s policy initiatives and innovative funding, much has been achieved in the sector,” he said.

“For example, in 2017, Nigeria recorded significant achievements in the global agricultural sector. It ranked first in cassava and yam production with 59.4 million tonnes and 47.9 million tonnes, respectively. It also ranked 14th in maize production with 10.42 million tonnes and fourth in palm oil with 7.7 million tonnes in the same year. Furthermore, in 2019, Nigeria became the largest producer of rice in Africa, with a production level of 9 million metric tons. This indeed is a true testimony of our overall commitment to boosting agriculture and providing sufficient food to the teeming population.”

“Building on the momentum to end hunger and promote sustainable agriculture, the present administration under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, is implementing numerous policies, programmes, and initiatives to ensure the right to food for a better life and a better future in Nigeria by placing food security as a top-most national priority in its Renewed Hope Agenda.”

“This year, the Nigerian government has ordered the immediate release of more than 102,000 metric tonnes of maize, millet, and garri, in addition to other food commodities from the National Food Reserve to Nigerians, as a temporary response to the nation’s rising cost of food. The administration has also resorted to importing some food commodities as an interim measure to augment food shortages.”

He further informed that the administration has outlined plans to cultivate 500,000 hectares of farmland across the country to grow maize, rice, wheat, millet, and other staple crops to boost food supply and affordability. The strategy involves collaboration with state governments to stem inflation and enhance food security in the country.

Economic opportunities are being enhanced for the inclusive participation of small and marginal farmers, women, and youths to create jobs, reduce poverty, and boost economic growth.

He emphasised that it was the resolve of the present administration to develop the agricultural sector towards the attainment of the objectives of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially those of zero hunger, and to improve agriculture and rural productivity.

“Agriculture remains a potent tool to fight hunger, poverty, and unemployment. It is against this backdrop that we wish to reiterate our commitment to reducing this menace and ensuring prosperity for all Nigerians.”

Abdullahi further emphasised that global hunger and the food crisis demand collective action and urged that national governments have a responsibility to make sure that their people have enough to eat, even within the limited resources they have, thus necessitating the call for effective international solidarity.

“At this juncture, I want to call on governments at all levels, international organisations, the private sector, civil society organisations, and the general public to work together to bring the food crisis and hunger to the top of the global agenda and invest in short, medium, and long-term solutions that will provide everyone with enough food to eat.”

Nigerians risk stunting and malnutrition as nutrition deficiency gains, experts warn. As families forgo balanced and nutritious food amidst the high cost of food commodities, experts have raised alarm over the health implications for pregnant women and children under two years. Speaking with BUSINESSDAY, Ignatius Akhakhia Onimawo, a nutritionist and former vice chancellor of Ambrose Alli University, noted that “the effect on pregnant women and babies is grave,” and that is why we talk about the first 1,000 days of life. It counts from the first day of conception until two years after delivery. The doctor said, “The situation is very grave. What people now do is eat to survive. They are not eating nutritious food. Even the word ‘egg’ is now alien in so many families. So when you are talking about eggs, what we normally advise is to remove your eyes from them and focus on plant-based nutrients.”

He stated that the 1,000 days of life are the most critical. “This is the critical period for brain development, and any child that misses this is doomed because when the brain is not sufficiently developed, it becomes stunted as it does not have sufficient brain cells.

“That child will come out already disadvantaged and cannot compete with their peers. If the child survives and can have good nutrition in the womb, and after delivery the mother can breastfeed that child exclusively for six months, followed by good complementary feeding for two years thereafter, even if that child suffers malnutrition, they are already made. They may not grow well, but the brain is the source of everything in life, so if their brain is well developed.”

The nutritionist advised that rather than neglect nutrition completely, parents should adopt plant-based nutrition. “You can have access to soybean and sesame seeds, among others; they also contain a lot of plant protein. But of course, plant protein is inferior to animal protein anyway.”

“Let the family food focus on the children; the parents have already survived the tragedy. Particularly, children under two years and those who are just entering secondary school are in secondary school SS1; otherwise, they will not be able to learn. When the brain is not fully developed, you have iron deficiency, iodine deficiency, and vitamin A deficiency, and you will find that even if you put that child in school, he will still drop out,” he warned.

Nigeria’s recent fight against hunger could worsen if immediate interventions are not provided, as millions are faced with increasing malnutrition, hunger, and related health issues.

