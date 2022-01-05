Ecobank appoints Chinedu Ikwudinma as group chief risk officer

Ecobank Group, the leading pan-African Banking Group, has elevated Chinedu Ikwudinma to the position of Group Executive and Group Chief Risk Officer (GCRO).

This was announced by the bank on Tuesday in a statement published on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX).

Chinedu succeeds Eric Odhiambo in that role, following Eric Odhiambo’s appointment as Group Executive, Corporate & Investment Banking.

Prior to his appointment as GCRO, Chinedu had been the Ecobank Group Chief Credit Officer since June 2019.

Commenting, Ade Ayeyemi, Ecobank Group CEO, said, “I congratulate Chinedu on his elevation to the position of Group Chief Risk Officer. Chinedu is a consummate banker with extensive risk management experience. Since joining Ecobank in 2019 he has brought on board his strong credit analysis and structuring acumen as well as an all-encompassing risk management intellect.

Read also: Nigeria stock market opens 2022 in green

“We are pleased to be able to appoint senior executives from within the Group as we continue to build strong leadership capacity into the future.”

Prior to joining the Ecobank Group, Chinedu Ikwudinma was Managing Director of Nova Merchant Bank in Nigeria from September 2017 to August 2018. He also spent over 26 years with Citigroup in various senior management roles in Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking and Risk Management.

He has also been Managing Director of Citibank Uganda and Head of Corporate Banking in Citibank Zambia. He is a risk management specialist with extensive training and vast expertise as a Senior Credit Officer.

Ikwudinma has covered the full spectrum of the risk management function, encompassing products as diverse as Corporate Finance, Project Finance, Trade Finance, Derivatives Structures, Working Capital and Basic Financing and Banking Products. He has been providing risk management and credit approvals for 25 years. Chinedu has an MSc in Structural Engineering and an MBA, both from the University of Lagos, Nigeria.