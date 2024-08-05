Ebonyi stimulates economic growth with N1.3bn grants to youths

The Ebonyi State Government has declared his intent to empower 1,300 youths with N1.3 billion, disbursing N1 million each to the youths to grow their businesses which are mainly the Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs).

BusinessDay reports that 100 youths will be selected from each of the 13 Local Government Areas of the State, making 1,300 youth entrepreneurs (youthpreneurs) from all three Senatorial Districts domiciled in the State.

Francis Nwifuru, Ebonyi State governor, stated this while speaking at the Empowerment Programme and Account of Stewardship by Nwachukwu Eze, a lawmaker, representing, Ebonyi/Ohaukwu Federal Constituency at Umuogudu Akpu Ngbo, Ohaukwu.

The governor explained that the gesture was to appreciate the youths for heeding his advice to refrain from the ongoing protest in some parts of the Country.

“Our youths have shown they are highly responsible and exceptional by accepting my appeal not to join the protest in the interest of the State. I am indebted to them and I promise you, I will continue to assist you to harness your potentials”, the governor assured.

The governor told the State’s residents that 24km Umuoguduosha- NIGERCEM Road had been awarded, saying the road was awarded to two contractors to ensure speedy completion within 18 months.

He commended the lawmaker for attracting Federal projects to his constituency in line with his electoral promises to his people.

While giving account of his stewardship, Nwachukwu said he attracted N1 billion, 3km asphalt road with installed solar-powered street lights, classroom blocks and also resolved the age-long Ngbo Agila crisis.

“I made promises and pledges to my constituents. In fulfilment of these promises, paramount among them was my promise to resolve the age-long Ngbo and Agila crisis which took many lives and properties”, he said.

The governor had on arrival, inaugurated Pentecostal Foundation Hospital built by Anthony Agbo, a Senator and 3km road attracted by Eze Nwachukwu