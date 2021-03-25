Ebonyi international airport parking lot to gulp over N1.8bn

The Ebonyi State government, Wednesday, said over N1.8bn has been budgeted for the construction of a parking lot at the state international airport located at Ezza area of the state.

Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Uchenna Orji, made this known in Abakaliki while briefing journalists on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting.

He said the construction will come in three phases.

According to him, construction of the first phase of the parking lot is estimated at N949,314, second phase N950 million, while the third phase (lift and escalators) will cost N643 million.

He further said N952 million has been approved for the airport flyover, and N978 million also approved for phase 2 (ground floor, foundation, and pillars) of the Edda flyover.

Orji noted that a committee headed by Muhammed Idris was set up to investigate the cause of the collapse of the new stadium fence. The committee was given seven days to submit its report on the total work yet to be done, the length and value of the fence that collapsed, the reason for the collapse, and to verify the total work done.

“Also, EXCO considered the report on leakages of revenues in the state and resolved that with effect from 24th March 2021, it shall be an offence in Ebonyi State for anybody to make payment in respect of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) by cash and anybody that does that will pay 200 percent value of the revenue sought to be paid and shall be prosecuted.

“EXCO received a report on the four (4) staff of the Ministry of Power and their cronies who connived to steal several quantities of diesel meant to power the street lights.

“It was resolved that a disciplinary committee be set up to try, dismiss and prosecute them accordingly and that the owner of the house used in perpetrating this sabotage be made to pay N5 million as a punitive measure or the house be sealed. This will serve as deterrence to others,” he said.