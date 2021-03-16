FAAN temporarily closes Lagos airport e-finger screening for maintenance

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has shut down a section of the terminal where it screens passengers to carry out maintenance.

“FAAN wishes to inform the general public that, as part of our maintenance and upgrade program, the E-Finger departure screening point has been temporarily closed to carry out some routine maintenance on the screening machines,” FAAN said in a statement by Henrietta Yakubu, its general manager, corporate affairs.

“Consequently, all human and cargo movement have been temporarily diverted to the D-Finger screening area until the maintenance and upgrade is completed.

“The Authority appeals to passengers and other airport users to please bear with us, as we hope to reopen the area as soon as possible,” it said.