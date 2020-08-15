Ebonyi government threatens to sack striking judicial workers

The government of Ebonyi State has ordered workers of the judiciary to resume work immediately or get sacked from the civil service.

Judiciary workers Ebonyi State branch Thursday declared indefinite strike following the none implementation of their new salary structure by the state government.

But the State Government in a statement issued by the office of the head of the service, Chamberlain Nwele on Friday said that the government will take attendance names of the Judiciary noting that the strike action is unnecessary and any staff who fails to come for work will get sacked.

In a visit to the court by our Correspondent, the gate was open but only the industrial court inside the court premises was seen sitting.

The statement read, “It has come to the notice of the state government that the leadership of the state Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has called on its members to embark on strike over non-payment of consolidated Judiciary salary structure in Ebonyi state.

“To this end, the state government led by Engr. David Nweze Umahi considers the strike unnecessary and an act of sabotage.

“In a period when other states of the federation are unable to pay salaries of their workers owing to the negative economic impact of COVID-19. Ebonyi state government has painstakingly ensured that salaries of her workers are consistently paid as at when due.

“Government believes that asking for a salary increase at this time when the state revenue is on the steady decline is unpatriotic and uncalled for.

“Consequently the state government hereby directs the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria ((JUSUN) to immediately call off the strike and return to work with effect from Friday 14th August 2020 or risk being dismissed from service.

“Attendance of Judiciary Staff will be taken by officials of Ebonyi state government to aid payment of August 2020 salary.