Easter: Senator Alli urges Christians to renew commitment to promote peace, harmony

Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC- Oyo South) has enjoined Christians worldwide especially in Nigeria to renew their commitment to promoting peace and harmony in their communities.

The lawmaker asked Christians to uphold the virtues of humility, love, selflessness and sacrificial spirit exhibited by Jesus Christ as they celebrate Easter, the lawmaker.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas, and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Ibadan, enjoined Christians to draw inspiration from the Easter season to foster unity, understanding, and goodwill amongst people of all faiths.

The lawmaker commended the resilience and steadfastness of Christians worldwide, especially in the face of adversity, seeking prayers for peace, healing and prosperity across the globe.

Alli reiterated his commitment to championing policies and initiatives that promote religious tolerance, respect for diversity, and socio-economic development in Oyo South and beyond.

He emphasised the significance of Easter in the Christian calendar and its universal message of atonement, redemption, renewal, and hope.

He also underscored the importance of reflecting on the profound teachings of Christ, which emphasises love, sacrifice, empathy, and compassion, particularly during these challenging times.

“Easter embodies the core of our Christian faith, as it commemorates Jesus Christ’s ultimate sacrifice. I encourage Nigerians to remain steadfast in their devotion to God despite the challenges our nation faces.

“Just as Jesus persevered through tribulations, let us, as Christians, strive to emulate his humility, love, selflessness, and sacrificial spirit,” he said.

As Easter serves as a time for spiritual reflection and renewal, he urged constituents and citizens alike to use the occasion to strive towards a brighter, more inclusive future for all.

The lawmaker urged them to rekindle their faith, strengthen their bonds of friendship and family as they commemorate the Easter festivities.

Alli wished Christians a joyous and blessed Easter celebration, filled with love, hope and abundant grace of God.