Easter: Gbajabiamila calls for peaceful coexistence

Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker of the House of Representatives has rejoiced with Christians across the country on the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration.

Gbajabiamila said the period is very crucial and calls for sober reflection among Christians as it marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The speaker, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, called for peaceful coexistence among Nigerians now and always.

Gbajabiamila urged the citizens, especially Christians, to use the period to pray for a peaceful transition on May 29.

He also called for prayers for the incoming administration of President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima, as well as other leaders in the country.

Gbajabiamila wished the entire Christian community in the country happy Easter celebrations.

Similarly, the minority caucus in the House urged Nigerians not to lose hope but use the occasion of this year’s Easter to reawaken their trust in God and reinforce their optimism for a peaceful, united, secure and prosperous nation they yearn for.

The caucus charged Nigerians to focus on the essence of Easter; the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, as an eternal reassurance of God’s undying love and divine salvation to mankind.

The opposition lawmakers in a statement signed by Ndudi Elumelu, the minority said the resurrection of Jesus Christ presents the reassurance that no matter how unpleasant and painful an adverse situation might be, with God, there is always light at the end of the tunnel.

“Easter therefore offers us great lesson in the triumph of life over death, light over darkness, peace over chaos, hope over despair, prosperity over lack; a pointer that with supplications to God and unity in determination, our nation would surely overcome its current political, economic and social predicaments.

“While our Caucus recognizes that most Nigerians are hurting at this time over apprehensions that their hope of a better nation, which they expressed at various levels in the 2023 general elections is being jeopardized, we remain hopeful that the Will of the people will surely triumph at the end of the day.

“The minority caucus therefore urges Nigerians to remain united, law-abiding and use the Easter to show love to and encourage one another in hope of the victory of justice over iniquity in the affairs of our nation,” the statement read.