Easter: Gbajabiamila calls for payers of unity

Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives has congratulated Christain faithful on the occasion of this year’s Easter.

Gbajabiamila said the period calls for sober reflection and dedication to nationhood, urging Christians to be their brothers’ keepers at all time.

Lanre Lasisi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker in a statement called on Nigerians, especially Christians, to use the period of Easter to pray for unity and peace in the country.

Gbajabiamila also called on all citizens to support the government in its efforts to tackle the insecurity in the country.

The speaker equally called for concerted efforts to contain insecurity across the country, noting that as a nation, Nigeria is currently facing one of its most daunting challenges.

He noted that in the spirit of Easter, Nigerians should continue to live peacefully with one another, irrespective of any perceived differences.