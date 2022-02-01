Ease for travellers as US lifts suspension on ‘drop box’ visa applications in Nigeria

Respite is here for passengers travelling to the United States as the United States embassy in Nigeria has lifted the restriction on drop box service or interview waiver for those renewing visas in the country.

The U.S. Mission on Tuesday announced that it will expand Visa services to assist nonimmigrant Visa applicants in Nigeria who qualify to renew their Visa without interview.

Susan Tuller announced this during a press conference at the U.S. embassy, Lagos. She said the new application procedure will begin in February at the U.S. Consulate in Lagos and will be extended shortly thereafter to the U.S. Embassy in Abuja.

The number of qualified applicants who can apply using the new procedure will be limited initially, she said.