Early morning fire outbreak in the commercial city of Kano has destoyed Simra Multi-Purpose Market situated in a small-scale industrial hub in the Dakata area of the metropolis.

Goods and properties worth several millions of naira were burnt in the fire, that has since been brought under control, as of the time of filing this report.

An eyewitness account indicated that the fire started around 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday, ravaging several factories engaged in nylon and plastic production, in the area.

One of the witnesses, Ibrahim Isa Aliyu, said that the fire reduced production machines, raw materials, and finished goods to ashes.

Initial reports suggest that the fire was triggered by an electric pole when the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) restored power supply to the area.

Witnesses described how sparks from the pole ignited the flames, which rapidly spread across the industrial market.

It was confirmed that the destruction was overwhelming, affecting numerous businesses that relied on the facilities for their daily operations.

The market’s management lamented the losses incurred, stating that expensive industrial equipment, including production machines, raw materials, and finished goods prepared for delivery, were all lost in the fire.

“We have suffered an immeasurable setback. Many small-scale business owners have lost everything overnight, and the road to recovery will be extremely difficult,” one of the affected factory owners lamented.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Yusif Abdullahi, confirmed the fire incident.

Abdullahi said their officials are still gathering information regarding the incident. He assured that a detailed report would be released once the investigations are concluded.

Meanwhile, affected traders and factory owners have called on the government and relevant agencies to provide urgent assistance to help them recover from the disaster.

