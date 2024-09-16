E-call-up on Lekki-Epe corridor begins Sept 23

The Lagos State government, on Sunday, confirmed that an electronic call-up system for managing the movement of trucks within the Lekki-Epe corridor will begin on September 23, 2024.

The move, according to the state, is to avert congestion by articulated trucks and improve the efficiency of logistics operations within the free trade zone corridor, particularly with the start of petrol lifting from the Dangote Refinery.

Read also: Mixed reactions as Lagos, CCECC seal Lekki-Epe link bridge deal

Bolanle Ogunlola, deputy director of public affairs, Lagos State ministry of transportation, said the commencement date was earlier extended on stakeholders’ request to give adequate room for full compliance.

“The e-call-up system is ready for implementation for a sustainable, effective and technology-driven solution of truck movement in the Lekki-Epe corridor, ” she said.

Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the transportation commissioner, explained that the application of an e-call-up system will help synchronise the movement of trucks assessing the Lekki Deep Seaport and other industries within the corridor, starting from Eleko junction to Lekki Free Trade Zone.

He highlighted the state and federal government plans for road network expansion and inter-modal transport systems to streamline vehicular traffic and enhance free movement in one of Lagos’ most critical economic zones.

The commissioner said that the e-call system will control the corridor.

Also speaking, Sola Giwa, special adviser to the governor on transportation, who is saddled with the enforcement of the e-call-up system, said that an interim arrangement is being put in place to decongest the roads through evacuation of all illegal tankers from the red zone by a joint task force of the State, LGAs/LACDAs, security agencies and stakeholders.

He urged truck operators and logistics companies to comply with the new system to ensure its success.

The e-call-up system is an advanced digital platform, is designed to regulate the entry and exit of trucks in the Lekki-Epe area by scheduling and coordinating their movements.

Read also: 10 things to know as Lagos reforms bus operations on Lekki-Epe corridor

It is expected that the system will help prevent the chaotic traffic situations often caused by the indiscriminate parking and movement of trucks within the corridor.

The Lekki-Epe corridor, a key economic hub in Lagos, is home to numerous industries, including the Lekki Free Trade Zone, the Dangote Refinery, and the Lekki Deep Sea Port.

Therefore, efficient movement of goods and services in this area is crucial for the state’s economy, making the e-call-up system an essential tool for sustainable development.