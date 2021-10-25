Dutchess Hospital chases reversal of Nigeria’s N600bn bill on care abroad

A new kid is on the block of Nigeria’s private healthcare sector, chasing the reversal of the country’s estimated N600 billion annual bill on purchasing quality medical services overseas.

Dutchess International Hospital, the brainchild of the Reddington Hospital Group, has opened its 120-bed multi-specialist hospital equipped to deliver care in areas such as cardiology, hematology, blood chemistry, and microbiology among others.

Adetokunbo Shitta-Bey, the chief executive officer of the hospital said the 6-year project would not only provide substitute medical remedies for chronic disease sought abroad, but also address the disproportionate distribution of healthcare in Lagos.

Read also: CBN raises healthcare intervention fund to N200bn

“We want to ensure every Nigerian has access to quality care. Nigerians abroad doing wonderful things should be back home to be part of this vision,” he said.

Godwin Emefiele, governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) speaking, said the Covid-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of self-reliance and spurred the apex bank financial backing to put up the huge facility.

He said, “the bank will not hesitate to restructure the loan terms to five the hospital longer tenure pay up.”