Dufil Prima fosters Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage to boost tourism

Dufil Prima, maker of Indomie Noodles, has invested in the promotion of Nigeria’s cultural heritage and diversity in line with its drive to promote tourism.

Under its community engagement strategy, it sponsored the 2024 Abuja Carnival, a festivity that serves as a platform for businesses to engage with an energetic and diverse audience.

The carnival, which made a comeback after eight-year hiatus, kicked off with energy, colour, and a celebration of Nigeria’s cultural diversity.

Speaking at the event, Oluwaponmile Alabi, marketing manager for Indomie, said the brand’s participation in the carnival helps in bringing people together and identifying with what matters most to Nigerians.

Alabi said the event created an opportunity for the company to foster unity and celebrate Nigeria’s rich and diverse heritage.

According to her, every bowl of Indomie served at the Abuja Carnival symbolises shared identity and culture.

She said the brand constantly seeks innovative ways to connect with consumers to remain relevant in the market.

“For us, culture is the heartbeat of every Nigerian’s way of life, and it’s the perfect bridge to deepen connection. While we have long been associated with mothers and children, we are stepping into next year with a renewed focus—aligning our flavours and identity with the vibrant culture that defines Nigeria,” she said.

The festivities began with participating states assembling at the iconic Area 1 Bridge, creating an elegant combination of traditional attire and vibrant floats.

Indomie excited the carnival goers by creating magical, memorable brand experiences for them across the various touch points as its brand canvassers mixed and mingled with the exciting crowd.

Its uniquely decorated experiential booth featured exciting games where it served delicious bowls of noodles to attendees. Children were not left out of the excitement, as they joyfully engaged with the activities while celebrating Nigeria’s heritage in grand style.

The Abuja Carnival had different events including captivating street parades, traditional cooking competitions, children’s carnivals, cultural nights, and a grand masquerade fiesta.

Indomie’s participation cut across all the activities as it came to show some love and its presence added a delicious layer to the festivities, creating the perfect spirit for entertainment and celebrations.

This sponsorship reflects Indomie’s dedication to creating engaging and memorable consumer experiences, forming a strong emotional connection between the brand and its customers.

