DStv, GOtv customers set for memorable 2021 festive season

MultiChoice Nigeria has said it has rolled out 12 shows to give the DStv and GOtv show lineups an even bigger bump in value during the festive period and beyond.

This was disclosed during the Multichoice Nigeria Showcase event in Lagos.

It said that for starters, new shows have premiered on Africa Magic Showcase, Urban, Family, and Akwaaba Magic, and that viewers can also expect an exclusive channel that will display live festivals and activities from around West Africa.

“The festive season brings with it a sense of anticipation. The feeling each year is almost palpable. The memories of festive seasons past come flooding and we cannot wait to make more with friends and family. It is a time to sit back, take a break from the year’s hard work and unwind to our heart’s content. Interestingly enough, times of rest and relaxation are best enjoyed when activities have been planned ahead of time,” it said.

“Additionally, to maximise amusement, we plan events, food, drinks, locations, and so much more. This festive season, DStv and GOtv customers can plan a little less, and relax a little more. This is because a host of a great line-up of shows guaranteed for festive good times.

“We all love new shows, especially ones that give us the promise of the kind of experiences that we have come to love. Africa Magic Showcase’s new show, ‘Movement Japa’, stars Gideon Okeke, Shasnay Okawa, and Sambasa Nzeribe and tells the all too familiar story of recent graduates, trying to ‘Japa’ out of Nigeria in search of greener pastures,” it added.

According to a release by Multichoice, “Another show new to Africa Magic Urban, ‘The Rishantes’, is one long-time Africa Magic fans will love as it is a sequel to the popular ‘Halita’. The Rishante family members appear to have power, fortune, and even romance, but beneath the surface, are a few juicy details that they wouldn’t want people finding out. Luckily for viewers, all details will be on full display.

“Showmax is also rolling out some exciting new content. ‘Ghana Jollof’, another story about the ‘Nigerian dream’ has hit the ground running. In this delightful comedy, Jasper (Funnybone) and Romanus (Akah Nnani) are two young Nigerians who journey to Ghana on a quest for better opportunities.

“The Showmax family can also gear up for ‘tea spilling’ fun, as The ‘Real Housewives of Lagos’ is unveiled on devices across the country. The show will build on the formats of the titillating “The Real Housewives of Johannesburg” and “The Real Housewives of Durban”. It will premiere in 2022, exclusively on the streaming platform.”

It further stated that “Many of the Africa Magic Specials that we enjoy with family are returning. Every weekend for the rest of 2021 and beyond is now ramped up to ‘family party mode’ because, Turn Up Friday,’ ‘Owambe Saturday,’ and ‘Music Buzz,’ have all returned with fresh seasons.

‘Unmarried,’ ‘Date My Family,’ ‘Judging Matters,’ ‘Shoot Your Shot,’ ‘Love Come Back,’ ‘The Flatmates,’ ‘The Johnsons,’ and more will also return with familiar pleasantries.”

MultiChoice has made sure there is something for everyone to relish. New Sports, Movies, Reality Shows, Talk Shows, Cooking Shows, Sports Entertainment, and many more, are all in the offing in the coming weeks and months.

The award season extravaganza will also be on full display. The ‘Soul Train Awards’ and the ‘Video Music Awards’ will be showcased on BET Africa and MTV, respectively. The beloved ‘Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards’ is also set for a comeback in 2022 as we celebrate excellence in African films.

Sports fans across the globe love the festive season, and for good reason. There are more games, more food, more drinks, more crowded living rooms and more live sports centres to experience the spectacles in. They make for jolly good times. This season Nigerian sports fans get to feel extra special because all the best sporting events are on DStv, GOtv, and Showmax.

With the UEFA Champions League, the English Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Formula 1, NBA, and the electrifying WWE, all on offer, it is safe to say that DStv, GOtv, and Showmax offer the best value in sports experience in Nigeria and indeed Africa.