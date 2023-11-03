DSS foils planned Boko-Haram attack in Kano

A combined intervention of the Nigerian Army and the Department of State Service has on Friday thwarted planned Boko Haram attacks in Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

The personnel of the two agencies during a joint operation carried out in the early hours of Friday uncovered the planned attack and apprehended two suspected terrorists.

A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu said five AK 47 rifles, five AK 47 Rifle Magazines, one rocket-propelled gun, five RPG bombs, six hand grenades, five pairs of desert camouflage uniforms, 10 pairs of magazine pouches, and some improvised explosive device materials were recovered from the terrorists.

The statement read, “Joint troops of the Nigerian Army and the Department of State Services have successfully averted an imminent attack on Kano by insurgents. In a dawn raid operation carried out on the terrorists’ hideout in the early hours of today Friday 3 November 2023, troops of 3 Brigade Nigerian Army in close cooperation with the Department of State Services conducted a well-coordinated raid operation in Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State.The operation was aimed at uncovering and apprehending suspected Boko Haram Terrorists believed to be planning a major operation in Kano State.

“Consequently, the troops swiftly swung into action and apprehended two BHT suspects, who are now in custody. During the operation, the joint troops of the Nigerian Army and the DSS recovered five AK 47 Rifles, five AK 47 Rifle Magazines, one Rocket Propelled Gun (RPG), five RPG Bombs, six Hand Grenades, five pairs of Desert Camouflage Uniforms, 10 pairs of magazine pouches and some Improvised Explosive Device (IED) making materials.”

Onyema Nwachukwu noted that the successful execution of the operation showed the cooperation between the two agencies.

He, however, urged citizens to help the security operatives with timely information on the activities of criminal elements.

“The interagency cooperation between the Nigerian Army and other security agencies as exemplified in the conduct of this operation, is a testament to the strength of our collective resolve to defeat insurgency and other security challenges.

“We entreat members of the public to be vigilant and collaborate with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies by providing timely and credible information that could aid in the ongoing operations to curb insecurity, ” the statement added.