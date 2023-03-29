DSS confirms plot for interim government in Nigeria

The Department of State Services (DSS) says it has identified some key players in the plot for an interim government and stop the inauguration of Bola Tinubu as presidnet.

The Service says it considers the plot, being pursued by the “entrenched interests”, as not only an aberration, but a mischievous way to set aside the constitution and undermine civil rule as well as plunge the country into an avoidable crisis.

In a statement on Wednesday signed by its spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, the Service revealed that “the planners”, in their many meetings, have weighed various options, which include, among others, to sponsor endless violent mass protests in major cities to warrant a declaration of State of Emergency.

“Another is to obtain frivolous court injunctions to forestall the inauguration of new executive administrations and legislative houses at the Federal and State levels,” the statement read.

“The illegality is totally unacceptable in a democracy and to the peace loving Nigerians. This is even more so that the machination is taking place after the peaceful conduct of the elections in most parts of the country,” it added.

The DSS strongly warned those organising to thwart democracy in the country to retract from their devious schemes and orchestrations, saying it will not hesitate to take decisive and necessary legal steps against these misguided elements to frustrate their obnoxious intentions.

The service vowed to support President Muhammadu Buhari in his avowed commitment to a hitch-free handover and will assiduously work in the direction, and will also support the Presidential Transition Council and such other related bodies in the states.

“It will collaborate with them and sister security and law enforcement agencies to ensure seamless inaugurations come 29th May, 2023,” the DSS stated.

It therefore urged takeholders, notably judicial authorities, media and the Civil Society, are to be watchful and cautious to avoid being used as instruments to subvert peace and stability of the nation.