DSS appoints Lawal as Tinubu’s new CSO

The Department of State Security DSS has replaced President Bola Tinubu’s Chief Security Officer, Adegboyega Fasasi. BusinessDay Villa Sources revealed that Fasasi’s removal was approved by Tosin Ajayi, the Director General of the DSS, who replaced him with Attanda Lawal.

Lawal, a deputy Director in DSS, is said to be currently attending a senior management course at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies NIPSS, Jos, Plateau State.

BusinessDay sources, while debunking fears of wrongdoing on the part of the outgoing CSO, revealed that “ he is proceeding on regular strategic course”

“The President approved the request of the DSS DG for the replacement because Mr. Fasasi is going on a strategic course. It is a regular practice in the system “

The clarification followed earlier claims that the outgoing CSO was removed for being “high handed” and “stepping on toes”, but our source stated that “ You cannot do this job without stepping on toes. So, such claims are unfounded. What is important is that he is still in the system”

Recall that President Bola Tinubu returned to the country on Friday night, after spending two weeks outside the country, as part of his annual leave.

